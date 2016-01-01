Dr. Hagler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Hagler, MD
Dr. Karl Hagler, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Clearview Cancer Institute - Anniston901 Leighton Ave Ste 602, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 238-1011
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Hagler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.