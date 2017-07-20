Dr. Karl Gundersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Gundersen, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Gundersen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Granite City, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gundersen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Granite City Psychiatry LLC2120 Madison Ave Ste 405, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 876-0653
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gundersen?
Dr Genderson will ask appropriate questions in order to find out how I am feeling and what is going on in the time between appointments. He prescribes the appropriate medications for me (and I research what drugs my medical condition recommends). He has answered my questions about the medications that are prescribed. He has been very helpful to me and he has shown his concern for me. I appreciate his guidance and service.
About Dr. Karl Gundersen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548362775
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gundersen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gundersen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gundersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gundersen works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundersen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gundersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gundersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.