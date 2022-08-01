Overview

Dr. Karl Gebhard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Gebhard works at Ross Legacy Medical Group, Mission Viejo, CA in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.