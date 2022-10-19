Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulkert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Locations
Mount Carmel St. Ann's500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 898-6659
Worthington Foot and Ankle LLC Worthington, Ohio37 E Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 885-8895
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fulkert listened carefully, explained his findings, drew it on the x-ray, and proposed conservative care. I am beyond pleased!
About Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Eastern Michigan University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
