Overview

Dr. Karl Fukunaga, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Fukunaga works at Digestive Care Consultants in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.