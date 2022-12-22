Overview

Dr. Karl Espinosa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Espinosa works at Honor Health Med Grp East Tempe in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.