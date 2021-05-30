Overview

Dr. Karl Duncan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Merit Health Wesley.



Dr. Duncan works at Mid-South Heart Center PC in Jackson, TN with other offices in Hattiesburg, MS and Farmington, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.