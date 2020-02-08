Dr. Karl D'Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl D'Silva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl D'Silva, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Goa Medical College, Goa University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. D'Silva works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4330
-
2
Lahey Center for Oncology & Hematology31 Stiles Rd Ste 2400, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 890-2750Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Lahey Center for Oncology & Hematology at Parkland - Derry6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 300, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 537-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He's very caring and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Karl D'Silva, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1598711160
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Caritas Carney
- Goa Medical College, Goa University
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
