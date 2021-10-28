Dr. Karl Damiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Damiani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Damiani, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL.
Dr. Damiani works at
Locations
1
Infectious Diseases Consultants21205 Olean Blvd Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6669
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Karl Damiani, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
