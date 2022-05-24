Overview

Dr. Karl Cytrynowicz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Cytrynowicz works at Dermatology Clinic Of Muncie in Marion, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.