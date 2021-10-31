Dr. Crossen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Crossen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Crossen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center - Hamilton.
Dr. Crossen works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste A2, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 620-6800
Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi2892 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (205) 265-5707
North Ms Rehab Unit830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 620-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center - Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely. Dr. Crossen corrected my afib with an ablation and has taken care of me for 10 years. I highly recommend him to anyone that is having problems with afib or arrhythmias. He listens careful to my concerns with medications and concerns on how I should take care of myself. Under his care my life is turned around and I can function and enjoy it again! If there were 10 stars he would get it from me.
About Dr. Karl Crossen, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crossen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crossen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crossen works at
Dr. Crossen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crossen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Crossen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crossen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crossen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crossen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.