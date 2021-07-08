Dr. Karl Christoffersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christoffersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Christoffersen, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Christoffersen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Christoffersen works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care2907 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2325
-
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care7600 Old Dominion Ct Ste 1, Aptos, CA 95003 Directions (831) 477-2325
-
3
Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz2900 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2325
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christoffersen?
Compassionate and responsive. Diagnosis rotator cuff tendinitis so received a cortisone shot. Today he called to check in. Very appreciated
About Dr. Karl Christoffersen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407835556
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christoffersen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christoffersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christoffersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christoffersen works at
Dr. Christoffersen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christoffersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Christoffersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christoffersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christoffersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christoffersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.