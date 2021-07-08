Overview

Dr. Karl Christoffersen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Christoffersen works at Palo Alto Med Foundation - SC in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Aptos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.