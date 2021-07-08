See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Karl Christoffersen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karl Christoffersen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Christoffersen works at Palo Alto Med Foundation - SC in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Aptos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care
    2907 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 477-2325
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care
    7600 Old Dominion Ct Ste 1, Aptos, CA 95003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 477-2325
    Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz
    2900 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 477-2325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Hip Sprain
Shoulder Dislocation
Osteoarthritis
Hip Sprain
Shoulder Dislocation

Osteoarthritis
Hip Sprain
Shoulder Dislocation
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Sprain
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Total Hip Replacement
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
ACL Surgery
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Avascular Necrosis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Replacement Revision
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neuroplasty
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Partial Knee Replacement
Rib Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Synovial Biopsy
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Replacement
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 08, 2021
    Compassionate and responsive. Diagnosis rotator cuff tendinitis so received a cortisone shot. Today he called to check in. Very appreciated
    Mary — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Karl Christoffersen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407835556
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Christoffersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christoffersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christoffersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christoffersen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christoffersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Christoffersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christoffersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christoffersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christoffersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

