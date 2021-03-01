Overview

Dr. Karl Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Cardio Metabolic Institute in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

