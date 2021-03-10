Dr. Karl Borsody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borsody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Borsody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Borsody, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Borsody works at
Locations
Kettering Cardiothoracic & Vascular3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5650, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 294-3611
Mercy Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates2222 Cherry St Ste 1250, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3180
Kettering Medical Center3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8248
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Borsody! He operated on me June 3, 2010. He is an excellent surgeon! The best! Number 1! He had me back at work in 3 weeks! Amazing! I am thankful, and blessed to have had Him as my surgeon. And I wholeheartedly recommend him to everyone. Thank you, Dr Borsody!...and may God bless you and your family!
About Dr. Karl Borsody, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679559702
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borsody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borsody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borsody works at
Dr. Borsody has seen patients for Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borsody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Borsody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borsody.
