Dr. Karl Bodendorfer, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Bodendorfer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Locations
Columbia Eye Associates - Main Blvd1615 SW Main Blvd, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 755-2785
Family Focus Eye Care105 Grand St NE, Live Oak, FL 32064 Directions (386) 364-5677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karl performed cataract surgery on my eyes in December 2020. Superb! I highly recommend him for your cataract needs.
About Dr. Karl Bodendorfer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205947959
Education & Certifications
- Reading Hospital Med Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
