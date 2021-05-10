See All Ophthalmologists in Lake City, FL
Dr. Karl Bodendorfer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karl Bodendorfer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.

Dr. Bodendorfer works at Columbia Eye Associates - Main Blvd in Lake City, FL with other offices in Live Oak, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Eye Associates - Main Blvd
    1615 SW Main Blvd, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 755-2785
  2. 2
    Family Focus Eye Care
    105 Grand St NE, Live Oak, FL 32064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 364-5677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Macular Hole
Contusion of the Eyeball
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Entropion
Hypotropia
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoblastoma
Sarcoidosis
Senile Cataracts
Sjögren's Syndrome
Still's Disease
Temporal Arteritis
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 10, 2021
    Dr. Karl performed cataract surgery on my eyes in December 2020. Superb! I highly recommend him for your cataract needs.
    Cookie Patterson — May 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karl Bodendorfer, MD
    About Dr. Karl Bodendorfer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205947959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Reading Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Bodendorfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodendorfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bodendorfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bodendorfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bodendorfer has seen patients for Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodendorfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodendorfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodendorfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodendorfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodendorfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

