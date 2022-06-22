Dr. Karl Bilderback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilderback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Bilderback, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Bilderback, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
Women's Clinic950 Olive St, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 813-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Great command of my condition and great plan for treatment! I was so nervous and this was my 3rd consult, but his capability eased my worry and I had a very successful procedure. The clinic staff is terrific as well!!!
About Dr. Karl Bilderback, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942245345
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Orthopedic Surgery
