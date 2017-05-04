Overview

Dr. Karl Barkley II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Barkley II works at Novant Health University Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.