Dr. Karl Barkley II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Barkley II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Dr. Barkley II works at
Locations
Novant Health University Family Physicians10810 MALLARD CREEK RD, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 908-2136
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sometimes handling a mistake or problem is even more impressive than doing it right. I am so impressed with the way your staff handled the mix up in ordering my Advair RX. I requested the 250/50 dose but they incorrectly ordered the stronger dose of 500/50. I paid for 3 month supply then got home and realized the wrong dose. The pharmacy said by North Carolina law since I left the store they could not allow me to return meds. Pam and your staff owned the problem and found a solution.
About Dr. Karl Barkley II, MD
- Family Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831152347
Education & Certifications
- University Nc Affil Hospital
- Med College Hospital
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkley II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkley II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Barkley II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barkley II works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkley II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkley II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkley II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.