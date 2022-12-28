Dr. Karl Balch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Balch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Balch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Balch works at
Locations
-
1
Shelby Bentz M.d. Inc2400 Bahamas Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 328-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balch?
Dr. Balch was confident from the beginning that he could help my situation. Dr. Balch, his office staff, Ruby and his PA, Sydney Chung have all been amazing. Dr. Balch checked in with me daily via the Get Well Loop to check on my condition and offered new exercises etc...which was helpful. He was very responsive to my questions. My progress has been much better than I expected
About Dr. Karl Balch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902127525
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State University
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balch works at
Dr. Balch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balch speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Balch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.