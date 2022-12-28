Overview

Dr. Karl Balch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Balch works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.