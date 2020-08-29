Dr. Karl Backman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Backman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Backman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3538 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 424-6911
Nova Southeastern University3301 College Ave, Davie, FL 33314 Directions (954) 424-4691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I owe everything to Dr Backman. Prior to going to him, I struggled to find the right medication due to doctors not listening to what was actually going on. He took the time to listen and understand my symptoms, and prescribed appropriate medication! I am so grateful for him.
About Dr. Karl Backman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649306820
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Backman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Backman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Backman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Backman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backman.
