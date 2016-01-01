Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karl Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Adler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2045 FRANCISCO ST, Berkeley, CA 94709 Directions (510) 524-4499
-
2
Psychiatric Alternatives and Wellness Center3609 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 237-0377Thursday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
About Dr. Karl Adler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1609939818
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.