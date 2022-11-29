Overview

Dr. Karissa Hackelton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Hackelton works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Glen Forest in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.