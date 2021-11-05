See All Dermatologists in Helotes, TX
Dr. Karis McCarroll, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karis McCarroll, MD is a Dermatologist in Helotes, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. McCarroll works at Dermatology San Antonio in Helotes, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology San Antonio
    12415 Bandera Rd Ste 114, Helotes, TX 78023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-7171
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology San Antonio
    1919 Rogers Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-7171
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Dermatology San Antonio
    16110 Via Shavano, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 348-3245

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 05, 2021
    I went for a routine visit. She asked biopsy a spot on my lower jaw. It was an early stage melanoma. She saved my life.
    — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Karis McCarroll, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144291519
    Residency
• Baptist Mem Hospital

    • Baptist Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
• University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
