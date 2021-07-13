Dr. Karinna Andrews, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karinna Andrews, DO
Overview
Dr. Karinna Andrews, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 304, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrews is an excellent doctor. Beyond that, she is caring, gentle, and there for me whether I cannot get in to see her. She has a friendly personality. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karinna Andrews, DO
Obstetrics & Gynecology
14 years of experience
- English
- 1003071036
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Ctr WVU
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- West Virginia University
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.