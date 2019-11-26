Dr. Karine Kirakosyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirakosyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karine Kirakosyan, MD
Dr. Karine Kirakosyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Olive Health Medical Group Inc.500 E Olive Ave Ste 315, Burbank, CA 91501 Directions (818) 972-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend her to everyone. Caring, Understanding and a Wealth of experience! Great staff also!!
About Dr. Karine Kirakosyan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Kirakosyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirakosyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirakosyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirakosyan speaks Armenian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirakosyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirakosyan.
