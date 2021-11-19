Dr. Karine Khatchatrian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatchatrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karine Khatchatrian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karine Khatchatrian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from STATE CENTER OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF HOMEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Khatchatrian works at
Locations
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 673-3360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khatchatrian?
Dr. Khatchatrian knows her stuff! She's very direct and to the point, but she's efficient. She's not a therapist- her purpose is to assist with treatment. Before meeting her, I was alarmed by all the low reviews. But now that I've met with her a couple times, I'm pleased with my decision to see her and will continue using her services.
About Dr. Karine Khatchatrian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1689687634
Education & Certifications
- STATE CENTER OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF HOMEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatchatrian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatchatrian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatchatrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatchatrian speaks Armenian.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatchatrian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatchatrian.
