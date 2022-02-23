Overview

Dr. Karine Gabrielian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Gabrielian works at Specialty Eye Care Medical Center in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.