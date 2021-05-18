Overview

Dr. Karina Zapiecki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Zapiecki works at Toledo Clinic Incorporated in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.