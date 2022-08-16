Dr. Karina Richani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karina Richani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karina Richani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Richani works at
Locations
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas7500 San Felipe St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 379-4774Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richani?
Dr. Richani was very informative and responsive, answering all my questions and concerns. She also has such a pleasant and caring personality, which inspires great confidence in her abilities. I was quite impressed that she made the follow up call herself to check on my recovery. I am very pleased with the whole experience!
About Dr. Karina Richani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1063651115
Education & Certifications
- Consultants in Ophthalmic and Facial Plastic Surgery|Kresge Eye Institute/William Beaumont Hospital
- Kresge Eye Institute / Wayne State University|Kresge Eye Institute/Wayne State University
- Detroit Medical Center-Sinai Grace Hospital|Sinai Grace Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
