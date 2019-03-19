Dr. Mendez Vargas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karina Mendez Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karina Mendez Vargas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairbanks, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Mendez Vargas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mountain View Medical Center2555 Phillips Field Rd Ste 100, Fairbanks, AK 99709 Directions (907) 415-1257
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez Vargas?
I love Dr. Mendez-Vargas. When you make an appt you rarely have to wait, and her bedside manner is wonderful. The only reason it isn't 5 stars is because she gives you the Dr terminology for what you have and how to treat it, and if you don't ask what she's talking about in layman's terms it can be hard to follow. If you ask her to explain something more she will though. Her office staff is also great. She was able to diagnose (MS) and help me after 2 other neurologists could not.
About Dr. Karina Mendez Vargas, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386879500
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez Vargas works at
Dr. Mendez Vargas has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendez Vargas speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez Vargas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.