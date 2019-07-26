Overview

Dr. Karina Loya, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Loya works at Waco Foot & Ankle in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.