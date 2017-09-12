Dr. Karina Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karina Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Karina Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Mara Sweeney MD1509 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 560-6675Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Dr. Karina is one of those excellent doctors you hope to find when you are looking for a new primary care doctor. She is very knowledgeable and compassionate with a true desire to help those in need. She has a solid foundation of experience and knowledge and is on the front lines of learning the newest healing techniques that make her much more well-rounded than your average doctor. She is highly recommended
About Dr. Karina Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1821374075
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.