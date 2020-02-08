Dr. Karina Fajardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karina Fajardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Karina Fajardo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas San Jose Costa Rica.
Dr. Fajardo works at
Locations
Golden Psychiatric Center Inc.6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 610, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 542-8990
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fajardo is a wonderful psychiatrist. She is kind, empathic and knowledgable. She takes her time with patients and truly cares about them. She is an excellent clinician.
About Dr. Karina Fajardo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas San Jose Costa Rica
- University of Miami
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fajardo speaks Spanish.
