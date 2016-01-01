Dr. Karina Eastman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eastman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karina Eastman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karina Eastman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Locations
Pacific Ocean Pediatrics2216 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 264-2100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karina Eastman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1720405897
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
