Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD
Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida2705 W SAINT ISABEL ST, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (305) 243-2020
Retina Vitreous Associates of Fl12903 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 987-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Over twenty years ago I was in a staff meeting when I started to lose vision in my right eye. It was as if an eclipse was moving a black shadow across my eye. I called my ophthalmologist and he told me to head for Dr. Billiris's office as soon as possible. That day was her last scheduled day of work before taking maternity leave and it was getting late in the day, but she agreed to wait and see if she could help. In the hour it took to drive there, I became totally blind in that eye. Within a few minutes she was performing a laser procedure to repair my detached retina. I could have very easily lost vision permanently if she had not gone the extra mile to stay and do my surgery. I had an eye exam a few days ago and the doctor commented on what a beautiful job "someone" had done in repairing my retina. I am now 73 years old and, after cataract removal, I can still see my music, read, work on my computer, and enjoy the blessing of full vision. THANK YOU DR. BILLIRIS!
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336144575
Education & Certifications
- Retina Vitreous Assocs Of Fla
- University South Fla
- U South Fla
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of South Florida, Tampa
Dr. Billiris-Findlay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billiris-Findlay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billiris-Findlay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billiris-Findlay has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billiris-Findlay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Billiris-Findlay speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Billiris-Findlay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billiris-Findlay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billiris-Findlay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billiris-Findlay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.