See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Billiris-Findlay works at Retina Vitreous Associates of FL in Tampa, FL with other offices in Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida
    2705 W SAINT ISABEL ST, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-2020
  2. 2
    Retina Vitreous Associates of Fl
    12903 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 987-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Hemorrhage
Macular Hole
Stye
Retinal Hemorrhage
Macular Hole
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Retinopexy Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Billiris-Findlay?

    Oct 21, 2022
    Over twenty years ago I was in a staff meeting when I started to lose vision in my right eye. It was as if an eclipse was moving a black shadow across my eye. I called my ophthalmologist and he told me to head for Dr. Billiris's office as soon as possible. That day was her last scheduled day of work before taking maternity leave and it was getting late in the day, but she agreed to wait and see if she could help. In the hour it took to drive there, I became totally blind in that eye. Within a few minutes she was performing a laser procedure to repair my detached retina. I could have very easily lost vision permanently if she had not gone the extra mile to stay and do my surgery. I had an eye exam a few days ago and the doctor commented on what a beautiful job "someone" had done in repairing my retina. I am now 73 years old and, after cataract removal, I can still see my music, read, work on my computer, and enjoy the blessing of full vision. THANK YOU DR. BILLIRIS!
    Patricia Hudson — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Billiris-Findlay to family and friends

    Dr. Billiris-Findlay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Billiris-Findlay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD.

    About Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336144575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Retina Vitreous Assocs Of Fla
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University South Fla
    Residency
    Internship
    • U South Fla
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of South Florida, Tampa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billiris-Findlay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Billiris-Findlay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Billiris-Findlay has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billiris-Findlay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Billiris-Findlay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billiris-Findlay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billiris-Findlay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billiris-Findlay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.