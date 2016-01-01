Overview

Dr. Karina Baesso, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital and Medical Center



Dr. Baesso works at Foot and Ankle Institute in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.