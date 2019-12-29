Overview

Dr. Karina Arzumanova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from BAY STATE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Arzumanova works at ARZUMANOVA KARINA MD in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.