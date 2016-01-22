Dr. Karin Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karin Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Nemours Children's Health Winter Haven Primary Care400 Avenue K SE Ste 6, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 299-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love love her and my kid's do too. She is so good with my children and I love that about her, she cares and shows love to my children and that is important to me when it comes to my kids. And the most important thing is she knows what she is doing. I feel like she cares about my children just like she would about her own. I recommend her to couple of my friends and after their first app. they liked her a lot and recommended her to their friends.
About Dr. Karin Miller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Fdn Hosp
- Ochsner Fdn Hosp
- MAYO CLINIC
