Overview

Dr. Karin Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Miller works at Nemours Children's Primary Care, Kinder Clinic in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.