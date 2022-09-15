Overview

Dr. Karin Shih, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Flushing, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Cervix, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.