Dr. Karin Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Shih, MD
Overview
Dr. Karin Shih, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Shih works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health136-17 39 4 Fl Ave Ste Cf-E, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 559-3600
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Gynecologic Oncology at New Hyde Park9 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 812-3740
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shih?
Dr Shih and her team are amazing. I can't say enough great things about the treatment that my daughter received the day of her surgery. The compassion and caring was extraordinary. Dr Shih is a brilliant, confident surgeon with the best bedside manner. She treats you not only like a patient, but like a friend which makes you feel completely at ease, unintimidated, cared about and safe. I highly recommend Dr Shih and her team at Northwell.
About Dr. Karin Shih, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1922163963
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih has seen patients for Excision of Cervix, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.