Dr. Karin Schott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Schott works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.