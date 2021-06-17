See All Dermatologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Karin Satra, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Karin Satra, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Satra works at Dermatology in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Acne and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology
    400 State Rt 17, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Acne
Dry Skin
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 17, 2021
    Dr. Satra is extremely thorough and patient. I find her very calming and professional. She came highly recommended by nurses and friends and now I know why. There was some wait time but, you can tell that is because she is truly taking time with her patients.
    About Dr. Karin Satra, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619072303
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia P&amp;amp;S
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    • Montefiore Med Center
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karin Satra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Satra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Satra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Satra has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Satra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

