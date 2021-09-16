Overview

Dr. Karin Patterson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Community Care Network in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.