Overview

Dr. Karin Moorma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Moorma works at Crosswoods Womens Health in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.