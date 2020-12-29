Dr. Karin Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Maddox, MD
Dr. Karin Maddox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Brain & Spine Specialists2202 State Ave Ste 201, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 785-0029
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Good experience. This was a first visit and accomplished what ws need.
About Dr. Karin Maddox, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780644997
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia, Chief Resident in Neurology
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Florida State University
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Maddox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddox has seen patients for Headache, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddox.
