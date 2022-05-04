Dr. Karin Hotchkiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hotchkiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Hotchkiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karin Hotchkiss, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Dr. Hotchkiss works at
Locations
Tampa Children's ENT2814 W VIRGINIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 608-5404Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We were referred to her by our pediatric neurologist. When I mentioned her name to friends, I found out that all had taken their kids to her as well. Everyone spoke very highly of her. She was very thorough and I highly recommend
About Dr. Karin Hotchkiss, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine|University of South Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hotchkiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
