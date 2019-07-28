Dr. Karin Harp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Harp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karin Harp, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Elissa M Linstone MD32144 Agoura Rd Ste 112, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 889-2739Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 7:00pmWednesday8:15am - 1:00pmThursday8:15am - 6:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I only wish I could give ten stars to Dr. Harp. Consistently, the most thorough exams I have ever had, from the most knowledgeable dermatologist I have had the pleasure of meeting. Did I mention kind, compassionate, easy to relate to, did not rush through the appointment, and answered all questions? Her appointments are on time, with little or no waiting, staff is lovely, and parking is easy. Cannot say enough good things about Dr. Harp.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1518923374
- Dermatology - University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington School of Medicine - M.D.
- Occidental College - B.A. Exercise Science and Russian Language
- Dermatology
