See All Dermatologists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Karin Harp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Karin Harp, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Karin Harp, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Harp works at Apex Dermatology in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Elissa M Linstone MD
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 112, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 889-2739
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Acne
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Peeling Skin Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harp?

    Jul 28, 2019
    I only wish I could give ten stars to Dr. Harp. Consistently, the most thorough exams I have ever had, from the most knowledgeable dermatologist I have had the pleasure of meeting. Did I mention kind, compassionate, easy to relate to, did not rush through the appointment, and answered all questions? Her appointments are on time, with little or no waiting, staff is lovely, and parking is easy. Cannot say enough good things about Dr. Harp.
    S.W. — Jul 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karin Harp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karin Harp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harp to family and friends

    Dr. Harp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karin Harp, MD.

    About Dr. Karin Harp, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518923374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - University of Washington School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Occidental College - B.A. Exercise Science and Russian Language
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karin Harp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harp works at Apex Dermatology in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Harp’s profile.

    Dr. Harp has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Harp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karin Harp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.