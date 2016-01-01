See All Oncologists in Mount Airy, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Karin Giordano, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karin Giordano, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Airy, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth Med Sch and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Giordano works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mount Airy in Mount Airy, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mount Airy
    1908 Caudle Dr Ste 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7365

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Neutropenia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Neutropenia
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Karin Giordano, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356315113
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med Mayo Clin|Mayo Grad Sch Med-Mayo Clin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Northern Regional Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

