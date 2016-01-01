Overview

Dr. Karin Giordano, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Airy, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth Med Sch and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Giordano works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mount Airy in Mount Airy, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.