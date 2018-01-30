Dr. Karin Flynn-Rodden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn-Rodden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Flynn-Rodden, MD
Overview
Dr. Karin Flynn-Rodden, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Penn State University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Flynn-Rodden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Pediatric Allergy & Immunology1629 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flynn-Rodden?
My medical history is very complicated. She has taken the time to understand it and become my advocate with the insurance companies.
About Dr. Karin Flynn-Rodden, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467494096
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Penn State University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn-Rodden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn-Rodden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn-Rodden works at
Dr. Flynn-Rodden has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn-Rodden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn-Rodden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn-Rodden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn-Rodden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn-Rodden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.