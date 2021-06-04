Overview

Dr. Karin Covi, MD is a Dermatologist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Covi works at C Rodney Susong MD PC in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Granuloma of Skin and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.