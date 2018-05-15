Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karin Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karin Cole, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cole works at
Stephanie Mcmurrich Phd82 Marlborough St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 742-3110
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Cole is wonderful—I've been seeing her for a few years now, and she is patient, professional, and accommodating. She helped me out of some rough times and I appreciate everything she does.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376534677
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cole accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.