Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumofe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD
Overview
Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola Medical Center
Dr. Blumofe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boca Care Surgical Associates670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 395-2626
-
2
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 395-2626Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Boca Raton Office1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 145, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-0460
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blumofe?
Excellent surgeon
About Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1518074053
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Medical Center
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumofe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumofe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumofe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumofe works at
Dr. Blumofe has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumofe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumofe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumofe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumofe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumofe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.