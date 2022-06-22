Overview

Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola Medical Center



Dr. Blumofe works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.